Swans secure another clean sweep as they welcomed Demons

For the third time this season, the Griffith Swans have picked up a clean sweep on the netball court, this time over Collingullie-Wagga at Exies Oval.
The A-grade side has ensured they stay in the three-way fight for a top three position, joining the Demons and Coolamon after coming away with a 56-43.
The A Reserve side were able to stay within two wins of the top of the table Goannas after holding on for a three-goal win while B Grade were also able to stay in the tight fight after a convincing 54-41 victory.
One of the longest undefeated streaks in Riverina rolled on as the C Graders continued their run that stretches back from the start of the 2023 season with a 39-20 win over the Demons.
After falling to their first defeat of the season, the under-17s were able to bounce back quickly with a 45-27 win over the Collingullie side.
The Swans will hit the road this weekend with one of the toughest tasks ahead of them as they prepare to take on Mangoplah CUE.
