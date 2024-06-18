Riding for Disabled in search of more volunteers

The Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association are on the lookout for more weekday volunteers, and are urging anyone with a few hours free to come and check out the job.
President of the association Julie Groat said that especially in winter, volunteers take time off or go away to somewhere warm and they needed spare hands to fill the gap for a few hours.
"We've got a few places on Monday and Tuesday where we need volunteers ... We start off the year and we have a good roll-up and through the year, our volunteers go on holidays," she said.
"Some of our older volunteers, they take the winter off and go somewhere warmer."
Though definitely a bonus, experience with horses or animals isn't strictly necessary, and Ms Groat said there was plenty to do that didn't involve working with the children or animals.
"There's a few different things. If you're not confident with working with children or walking the horses, we always need someone to just go and brush the horses or clean up the stables," she said.
"If someone's a keen gardener and wants to help with the gardening, and we're always looking for a handyman. We need someone with a few ideas on activities for the kids to do in the activities paddock, we've got a few novelties and games made up but we want something new."
The best thing to do to scope out if it's a good match was to simply come and visit, she said.
"If you come and have a look and nobody can talk to you, just hang around. Our lessons usually go for 45 minutes."
The association is busily progressing, with staff working on upskilling themselves in mental health and animal care as well as different forms of horse handling and training.
With 17 horses to now look after, the Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association is busier than ever.
