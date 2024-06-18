No concerns for Voices of Farrer over unchanged boundaries

No proposed changes to the boundaries of the Farrer electorate are no worries for the Voices of Farrer group says events organiser Sharon Potonik.
Ms Potonik said there was some interest as to whether Lockhart would be included in the electorate following the recent redistribution of electorate boundaries proposal.
However, the grass-roots community organisation is pleased with the outcome nonetheless.
"It was something we were keeping an eye on but otherwise there wasn't really going to be an effect on us," Ms Potonik said.
"It wasn't our hope but we did wonder if that was going to happen.
"We thought Lockhart might join but that wasn't based on anything except that that shire is a bite out of the electorate so to speak," she said.
"Having it might have had some benefit to us but that's not based on data of voters or anything.
"For us, no changes don't hinder our efforts; it's full steam ahead."
It comes on the back of the group having selected a candidate to challenge incumbent Sussan Ley at the next Federal election, believed to occur some time before May next year.
"We've been through the selection process and have narrowed it down to one person who will transition from this movement," she said.
"Revealing their ID will take time though.
"We want them to have their own website and prepare them on key issues such as water and hospitals.
"I envision we will make an announcement in September but if there's a new announcement around the election that could change," Ms Potonik said.
"Moving along, we expect there will be many more opportunities and events for those in the MIA to meet and hear from us.
"We have keen followers in the area and we're eager to get out and amongst the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.