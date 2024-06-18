Hanwood's undefeated start to the season rolls on with Savage netting four

The stop-start nature of Hanwood's Leonard Cup season hasn't hurt their start to the season after securing a big win over South Wagga.
The Hanwood side headed over to Rawlings Park on Sunday and were able to make a fast start as Johane Oberholzer found the back of the net after six minutes, while Beth Piva doubled their advantage just a minute later.
The goals continued to fly in, with Kandice Bertoldo adding a third after just 12 minutes, while Airlee Savage added two before halftime to see Hanwood leading 5-0 at the break.
That lead was extended just a minute after halftime as Maree Cirillo converted from the penalty spot while Savage completed her hat-trick at the hour mark.
Savage made it four for the game just seven minutes later, while Brianna Upcroft sealed the big victory with a goal in the 83rd minute to complete the 9-0 route.
Meanwhile, Hanwood's second grade women's side came away with a 2-0 win to stay undefeated.
