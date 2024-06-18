The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mavs remain in the mix for play-offs after split double header

By Staff Reporters
June 18 2024 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks lost no admirers on their road trip to the Hunter Valley on the weekend, splitting a tough double header fixture to remain firmly in the Waratah State League playoff picture in their debut season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.