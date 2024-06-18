Mavs remain in the mix for play-offs after split double header

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks lost no admirers on their road trip to the Hunter Valley on the weekend, splitting a tough double header fixture to remain firmly in the Waratah State League playoff picture in their debut season.
It was a drama-filled two days at the Newcastle Sports Stadium, highlighted by Murrumbidgee's stirring come-from-behind victory over the Tamworth Thunderbolts on Sunday morning.
The Mavs started slowly against the 'Bolts, trailing narrowly at the first change before a 15-5 run in the shadows of half-time earned the Mavericks a 10-point, half-time lead.
The second half had a massive momentum swing as Tamworth dominated with a 34-14 run that took them deep into the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, before the Mavericks turned things around to record a thrilling one-point victory.
Amelia Irvin (25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals) ran hot for the Mavs, contributing 10 final quarter points on the back of five of eight shooting.
Stand-in skipper Maddy Routley (19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists) was again a significant contributor despite being in foul trouble for much of the match.
Coach Josh Clyne praised the fighting spirit of the team and their composure under pressure in the vital win.
Earlier in the weekend, the Mavs lost narrowly to the highly-credentialled Port Macquarie Dolphins, leading until early in the final quarter before the Dolphins, led by American import guard Nyra Williams (26 points), steadied to defeat Murrumbidgee 73-65.
For the Mavs, Routley was again enormous scoring 28 points to go alongside 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, while Irvin (18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks) and Emmerson Waide (eight points, eight assists and two rebounds) were also prominent in the narrow defeat.
The Mavericks now enjoy a two-week break before taking on their longest road trip of the season to Port Macquarie in early July for pivotal matches against the Lismore Storm and a return match-up with Tamworth.
