$5000 Scholarships awarded to Griffith psych students

A series of $5000 scholarships have been awarded to students studying psychology and social work at Charles Sturt University.
Following May 2023's Blue and Green Tie Gala fundraiser for Centacare and Headspace, money raised has been developed into a series of scholarships to help address the lack of social workers and psychologists in regional areas.
For the next two years, social science students at Charles Sturt University will have the opportunity to go up for one of six scholarships of $5000 each.
Grace McLachlan and Lauren Signor have received the first two to help with their studies.
Miss McLachlan is studying a Bachelor of Social Science, Psychology while Miss Signor is studying a Bachelor of Social Work.
The scholarships are open to second, third or fourth year undergrads studying psychology, social work, human services or social science as well as post-graduate students who have lived in or completed a majority of their studies in the Griffith area.
Charles Sturt University's advancement office director Sarah Ansell said that the opportunity would go a long way towards supporting the regions in mental health and support.
"Not only will it help students with their studies, but it also builds a needed pipeline of professionals for our regions with the aim of addressing the lengthy waiting lists for professional support," she said.
"It is wonderful that Centacare is taking a multi-faceted approach to tackling these important issues."
Applications for the next round of scholarships will be opening soon, more information is available at csu.edu.au/scholarships.
