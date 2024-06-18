'Mini-Woolies' to boost Griffith workforce, launch held at TAFE

A new initiative designed to support Griffith TAFE's retail services certificate and aid the city's demand for workers has been launched.
Griffith TAFE and Woolworths Group opened a new 'Mini Woolies' to help those with disabilities gain job-ready skills in the retail industry.
Complete with registers, a fruit and veg department, a dry goods aisle, and a drinks fridge, the site also simulates a real supermarket with food baskets, grocery shelving, ticketing, signage, and branded uniforms.
Working in partnership with Woolworths and Fujitsu, the outlet will assist students with disabilities learn in a simulated retail workplace and build skills for work and life.
Students will work towards completing nationally recognised units from Certificate II in Retail and connect with Griffith employers as they transition to the workplace.
Manager of TAFE services - Murrumbidgee - Graeme Cotton said he was excited not just for the institution and it's students but for Griffith.
"The opportunities this will allow and the best possible training in real-time environment will be a boost for the current workforce," he said.
"I've been passionate about this since the day I heard it was coming to Griffith."
TAFE NSW director of skills in innovative manufacturing, science, robotics and supply chain Daniel Severino called it an exciting offer for more accessible and inclusive training options.
"The Griffith retail industry makes up over 10 per cent of the local workforce, with sales assistants the third most advertised job in the area," Mr Severino said.
"These real-world facilities will provide students with the practical skills they need to succeed in the workplace.
"They include handling stock, talking to customers, and building financial literacy while working towards a nationally recognised qualification," he said.
"We're working closely with local disability service providers and employers to establish pathways to help connect students with future training and job opportunities."
Woolworths Group general manager of enterprise operations Sarah Corey called the grand opening an exciting advent for the area.
"We're excited to open the new Mini Woolies, expanding our partnership with the organisation even further after opening three other sites across the state this year," Ms Corey said.
"In delivering this new learning space, we hope they will enjoy the hands-on learning experience, developing skills they can take into the workforce for the future."
The outlet joins over 64 locations in Australia, with Mini Woolies learning spaces set up at specific schools and post-school providers to support students from Kindergarten through to tertiary level education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.