Narrandera claim bragging rights in battle for men's top spot

Goolgowi and Rankins Springs traded tries with the goalkicking of Tash Tuckett the only difference in the end. Behind 6-4 at halftime, a long range try started by Jessie Burns put Goolgowi in the lead midway through the half but a Tilly Heath break which ended with Georgia West going over from dummy half and Tash Tuckett adding the extras put the Dragonettes ahead, 12-10.

