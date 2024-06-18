Yenda and Panthers leading from front after return from long weekend

The top of the table remains congested in the Group 20 League Tag competition, with both Yenda and the Black and Whites picking up victories after returning from the general bye.
The Blueheelers didn't have it all their own way when they made the trip to Darlington Point to take on the Roosters.
It was a good start from the Yenda side, and after a heads-up play from Larnee McDonald to dive on the ball after the Roosters played it with no dummy half, McDonald was able to cross a couple of plays later.
Some good in-out passing between Jenna Richards, McDonald and Mele Lolotonga saw McDonald able to get her second in the space of five minutes to see Yenda leading 12-0.
The Roosters were able to pull a try back just before halftime with Tanaiya Coe putting a grubber behind the line which was fumbled by the Yenda defence and Coe pounced on the loose ball to make it 12-6 at the break.
Yenda were able to restore their advantage early in the second half as after pinning the Roosters in their own half, Amelia Lolotonga was able to spot a gap and get over.
It didn't take long for the Roosters to hit back as the Blueheelers gave away a penalty for dissent and Alani Stewart was able to find her way over the line.
The try seemed to kick the Yenda into life as after a long break from Dylan Javans, she passed off to see Jordan Payne find her way over the line. Payne scored a second soon after while Jayda Cook was able to break the line and secure the 32-10 victory over the DPC side.
Meanwhile, the Black and Whites remain at the top on points difference after putting 60 points on Yanco Wamoon.
It was a fast start from the Panthers, with Hollie Penrith able to open the scoring in the early stages, and they were able to run away with the game from there.
Tulsa Stevenson was able to score two tries within two minutes, while a try to Ashleigh Penrith saw the Black and Whites leading 22-0 after just 11 minutes.
The game looked on track for an early finish as Leilah-Jane Little crossed while two in quick succession for Hollie Penrith completed her first half hat-trick to see the Panthers leading 40-0 at halftime.
Straight after the break, Nancy Tale crossed, and Ash Penrith scored her second of the afternoon just three minutes later.
Nicole Holloway-Stoeski got in on the try scoring action while Ash Penrith joined Hollie with three tries for the day as the Black and Whites secured the victory.
In the other games, West Wyalong defeated Waratahs 38-4 while Hay saw off TLU Sharks with a 18-12 win.
