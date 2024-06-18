Griffith health stars recognised on MLHD night of nights

Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee chairwoman Margaret King has been recognised as a volunteer of the year category at the MLHD awards night last week.
In addition, the Griffith Renal unit won the Patient Safety First Award.
It was a fitting tribute for Mrs King whom after 10 years in her role, is expected to retire from the position in April next year.
Mrs King was surprised to receive the accolade, saying to be nominated was a privilege in itself.
"It was such a lovely occasion," she said, reflecting on the excellence awards.
"It was very humbling and I'm so thankful to be recognised.
"I particularly thank Joanne Garlick for her nomination and for taking the time to think of me as someone worthy of recognition.
"I also thank both present and past LHAC members for their help; it takes a whole team to do what we do," Mrs King said.
The combination of the award and the new hospital which is coming closer to completion, as well as it being her final term, is shaping up for a special year.
"The timing couldn't be more perfect; what a special way to finish up," she said.
"I've loved every moment of being in my role the past ten years. What we do in Griffith LHAC is a passion," she said.
"Although I'm looking to step down it won't stop me from being an advocate; I will still be a part of things in the background.
"Between now and then, I want to ensure I'm still in my position when the new hospital opens."
In further praise for Griffith's health body, the Griffith Renal unit won the Patient Safety First Award for the project 'Dialysis access survelliance and management'.
The award was accepted by Griffith Renal Unit's Nurse Unit Manager Kishore Sreekumaran Nair Vasanthy and Renal Stream Manager Kelly-Anne Marchioni.
The Renal Unit has adopted routine use of surveillance techniques in the early identification of vascular access problems for dialysis clients.
The project enabled staff to be trained in the use of a transonic machine which enabled monitoring of vascular access and timely escalation and intervention of any access issues, limiting emergency transfers to a tertiary hospital for an emergency procedure.
"High haemodialysis vascular access recirculation is a leading cause of inadequate dialysis delivery to patients," said Ms Marchioni said on awards night.
"It is important to diagnose vascular access issues early to optimise outcomes for our dialysis clients and protect the longevity of the vascular access.
"This ensures optimal dialysis treatment and reduces the chance of a dialysis client needing prolonged hospitalisation."
The surveillance project has proven successful, resulting in 100 per cent prevention from emergency interventions and hospitalisations and decreasing the number of patient complications.
MLHD Board Chair Adrian Lindner paid tribute to the finalists and award winners for their tremendous contributions at the ceremony on Friday, which was attended by more than 300 staff and guests.
"Our staff work hard every day to make a difference to the lives of people in our region," Mr Lindner said.
"At tonight's ceremony, we have seen example after example of MLHD staff and volunteers who embody the values of excellence, innovation and collaboration.
"It has been such a privilege to witness the great work they do every day."
Winners were announced in 13 award categories, with the evening culminated in the presentation of the Chief Executive's Choice Award and the Board Chair's Choice Award.
"It was an honour to celebrate our winners and finalists this year," MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said.
"It was a real showcase of great strengths and achievements, and a credit to our staff who have adapted and overcome obstacles to continue to deliver high quality health care to people at every corner of our District."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.