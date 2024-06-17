The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police upping community engagement efforts with school visit

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 18 2024 - 11:28am, first published June 17 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murrumbidgee Police District have been hitting the streets, increasing community engagement with school visits and the upcoming 'Coffee with a Cop' day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.