Police upping community engagement efforts with school visit

Murrumbidgee Police District have been hitting the streets, increasing community engagement with school visits and the upcoming 'Coffee with a Cop' day.
Constables Jess Davidson and Loai Osman visited Beelbangera Public School for First Responders Day on June 12, alongside members of the SES, RFS and a few paramedics.
Students were excited to have the chance to talk to the officers, asking about policing and enjoying the stories from the two constables. A few even got to sit in the driver's seat of the police car.
The constables have both asked if they can go back next year to talk to the kids again.
The 'You Should Be a Cop in your Hometown' campaign has identified Griffith as an option for new officers, encouraging applications from Griffith residents to enrol in the academy.
Applicants in the selected areas can identify where they'd like to be placed, and when accepted, will be told then where they'll be placed to eliminate any uncertainty around relocation. Placements are still subject to requirements and background checks.
On June 27, Murrumbidgee Police Department will also be hosting their 'Coffee with a Cop' event at Griffith Plaza.
From 10am, police will be at Griffith Plaza and chatting to the community in an effort to break down communication barriers between civilians and police.
