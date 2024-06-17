Charles continues to move closer to achieving his goal of reach NRL

Jezaiah Charles has had a whirlwind couple of months pursuing his dream of playing in the NRL.
Charles is one of the few country kids to be selected for the under-18s NSWCHS side to compete in Port Macquarie at the end of June at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.
His selection came as a bit of a shock to the young forward.
"It came as a bit of a surprise, but there has been a lot of hard work to get there," he said.
"Was the only one from the Riverina to be picked."
Charles was competing with the best players from the High Schools from around the state and the selection in the side moves him one step closer to achieving his dream much like one of the players that he looks up to in Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
The selection on the NSWCHS side isn't the only goal that Charles has kicked this year, having been signed to a five-year contract with the Canberra Raiders.
Jezaiah isn't the only Charles brother to be signed to an NRL club in recent months, with older brother Will signed by the Cronulla Sharks.
Proud father Kodie laughed when asked who'd he be supporting if the brother ever went head to head at the highest level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.