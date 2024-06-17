Fire destroys Griffith house, prompts warning

A fire that destroyed a property at Heath Crescent last week has prompted a warning to residents.
Fire and Rescue attended the blaze in the early hours of Thursday morning, June 13, to find the property well engulfed.
Police and paramedics were on the scene as efforts were made to contain the fire from around 3.30am through until dawn, with the collapse of the buildings roof hampering operations.
Fortunately, no one was present in the home at the time and there were no injuries.
It's understood police are investigating the cause.
The fire also comes just days after a house in Barellan was gutted by flames on June 9.
Fire and Rescue duty commander Chad Kennis is urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves, noting the station can assist those in need of smoke alarms fitted.
"At this time of year it's common for these kinds of fires to crop up," commander Kennis said.
"The message first and foremost is to ensure you have working smoke alarms and if you have concerns, to contact call Fire and Rescue.
"The cost of living is on everyone's minds so residents should know we are able to install them free of charge," he said.
He said efforts to curb risks of fire from heaters and electric blankets should also be made.
"Obviously it's important to ensure blankets, heaters, fireplaces and the like are properly maintained; if you're not sure or have concerns, they should be checked," he said.
"Likewise, it's important to give yourself and clothing some distance from heaters and fires, and ensure electric blankets are in good working order.
"Sometimes it's easy to overlook these things but having these measures in place can well and truly save a life."
Those who would like to have their smoke alarms and detectors checked are urged to contact the Griffith station on (02) 6929 5711 or via email info@fire.nsw.gov.au
