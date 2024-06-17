Griffith childcare worker haled Riverina's Trainee of the Year

Hard work, dedication and a passion for nurturing the growth and development of children has led Griffith's Katie Carusi to being crowned the 2024 Trainee of the Year.
She said she was both stunned and honoured to receive the accolade at the Riverina Regional Training Awards in Wagga last week.
For her, it was an affirmation she is following her destined path.
"My heart was going a hundred miles an hour; I couldn't believe it when my name was read out," Ms Carusi said.
Getting to where she is hasn't been an easy, with the room leader at Dorothy Waide Centre for Early Learning noting she has often juggled two or more jobs at a time - including when she was studying.
"I think the busy lifestyle has contributed to how well things have worked out," she said.
"I worked as a life-guard, a receptionist, a duty manager. My goal has always been to give something back.
"Childcare is an industry that requires passion. If you have that the rewards are amazing.
"I just love being a part of the someone's growth and development; I have no words to describe the satisfaction I get from that."
She began her training journey in the Early Childhood Education and Care field by studying at certificate and diploma levels.
But her thirst for knowledge has been unwavering, now enrolled in a university degree she hopes will lead to primary education.
Amongst this is an ongoing commitment to sharing fresh ideas and new research with her colleagues.
"I grew up in Yenda and that upbringing has inspired me to want to teach at small schools like Lake Wyangan," she said.
"I feel some kids get missed in the system; that's something I want to try and change.
"It's fundamental everyone is valued and heard. I want to make a difference.
"That's something my manager and I are pushing at Dorothy Waide.
"I think our staff go above and beyond ensuring we have extra resources to make kids feel the best of the best.
"I also want to see more people get into the industry.
"Yes, I think the childcare model needs to be universal but there also needs to be more done to get more people into the field," Ms Carusi said.
Minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education Steve Whan congratulated her along with Apprentice of the Year, Albury's Arlyn Ramirez.
"Their stories exemplify the transformative power of VET and the opportunities it creates for individuals to thrive and make a significant impact in their communities," he said.
Ms Carusi will now take part in interviews as part of a process to make it to the state awards in September.
