It Takes Two raises huge amounts for Cancer Care Foundation

It Takes Two Series Six has raised a massive amount of money for the Cancer Care Foundation with a huge night of music and glamour.
With 30 performers busting out their best songs, it was another colourful and high-energy evening for a good cause that ended up raising over $200,000 for the Cancer Care Foundation.
Emcee Glenn Starr and Federal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley kicked off the party with, of course, a cover of Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston's classic It Takes Two.
Ms Ley brought back the infamous Tina Turner outfit for an encore performance, with an additional promise of dressing up as a punk rocker on a morning show if the event raised over $200,000 in total.
By the end of the first half, the fundraiser had raised just over $78,000 for the Cancer Care Foundation and the second half added more than $20,000 to the total. With the Cancer Care Foundation matching dollar-for-dollar,
Organiser Pat Sergi took the stage to announce the winners, but not before a touching tribute to the late Garry Salvestro, who died in May this year.
Mr Salvestro was a key figure in the creation of the 'It Takes Two' fundraising concept and a lifelong friend of Mr Sergi, and the evening was dedicated to his memory.
"We struck a very great friendship, he was a power of strength ... Everything he did, he put his heart and soul into and unfortunately, he was taken too soon," Mr Sergi said.
"Garry, your music may have ended but your melody will linger on."
After a moment's remembrance, it was time to announce the winners.
"Everyone here is a winner, we're all so lucky to be here and to be alive," Mr Sergi said.
The Viewer's Choice award went to Dino Carusi and Karen French for their performance of 'He Drinks Tequila, She Talks Dirty in Spanish.'
From the judges, third place went to Helaina Beltrame and Hailey Jackson for a stunning and dramatic showcase of 'I Will Survive' while Luke Beltrame and Matt Booth took second place for the powerful closer of Kiss's 'Rock and Roll All Night' - even featuring pyrotechnics.
First prize ultimately went to Michael Sergi and Michael DiLorenzo, for their incredible cover of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way.'
More information on the Cancer Care Foundation can be found at cancercarefoundation.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.