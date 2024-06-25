Griffith soroptimists June report

Linking Communities Network's Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference on May 31 was an outstanding event with a number of excellent speakers from around Australia.
As well, two of our local solicitors, Jason Crook and David Davidge, provided very useful updates on amendments to the Commonwealth Family Law Act which came into effect in May 2024 and the NSW Crimes Legislation Amendment (Coercive Control) Act 2022 which comes into effect on July 1, 2024.
Controlling and abusive behaviours which previously could not be used as evidence in court are now recognised.
Maximum penalty - imprisonment for seven years. People (the vast majority women) who have not been heard, will now be supported.
SI Griffith advocated to the NSW Government for Coercive Control to be legislated as a crime in the years leading up to the Act being passed.
We are very excited about the official opening of the Don Best Park Community Meeting and Garden Space at 2pm on Friday, July 5.
The park is part of the Safer Cities Her Way 2680 project funded by Transport for NSW.
Members of the public are invited to attend. We are looking forward to our role at the garden, looking after the garden beds and organising activities.
Last month I let you know about our project about identifying the location of AEDs (automated external defibrillator) and letting everyone know about the Heart of the Nation app which quickly shows you where the nearest AED is. Do you know the location of an AED?
Please let us know. Email sigriffith@siswp.org.
