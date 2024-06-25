The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Griffith soroptimists June report

By Libby Trembath
June 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soroptimist International Griffith's Libby Trembath gives an update on what the group has been up to over the past month. Picture supplied
Soroptimist International Griffith's Libby Trembath gives an update on what the group has been up to over the past month. Picture supplied

Linking Communities Network's Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference on May 31 was an outstanding event with a number of excellent speakers from around Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.