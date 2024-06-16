The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Waratahs pile on the points against wounded Mallee Men outfit

By Liam Warren
June 16 2024 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Waratah Tigers have picked up where they left off before the June long weekend after coming away with a 46-point win over West Wyalong at Exies Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.