Waratahs pile on the points against wounded Mallee Men outfit

Waratah Tigers have picked up where they left off before the June long weekend after coming away with a 46-point win over West Wyalong at Exies Oval.
After a tough opening to the game, Waratahs were able to score through Sinamaki Tatofili after 15 minutes and had a second soon after.
West Wyalong stayed within striking distance, with Callan Blackstock finding his way over with 24 minutes played.
The Waratahs side had other ideas, however, as they were able to score 18 unanswered points before halftime with Moses Lolohea, Ulukaulupe Akolo and a second to Tatofi, making it 30-4 at the break.
The home side scored another 20 points in the second half, with Lolohea scoring his second to see Waratahs come away with a 50-4 win.
The Mallee Men were hurt by injuries, with Jaxon Lemon, Sterling Ross and Cooper Loudon unable to finish the game, leaving them with just one on the bench.
Meanwhile, Cody Collins struck late to see TLU Sharks take a 26-24 win over Hay.
