Second straight heart breaking defeat for Yoogali SC on home turf

For the second week in a row, Yoogali SC have had their hearts broken late, this time with O'Connor scoring with almost the final kick of the game at Solar Mad Stadium.
After a hard-fought battle in the opening stages of the clash, O'Connor was able to find the breakthrough after Jackson Paesler found Niko Kresic out wide, and then Paesler was able to get on the end of a Kresic cross with his volley finding its way past Michael De Paoli.
The Knights held onto that lead heading into halftime but just three minutes after the break, Lachlan Fields recieved his second yellow card of the afternoon after a hard tackle on Yoogali SC's Joey Preece to see the visitors reduced to 10-men for the rest of the afternoon.
While Yoogali SC looked to take advantage of the man advantage, it looked like the Knights would be able to take the three points.
That was until a long ball from Isaac Donadel found Christopher John on the right side, and John made no mistake to find a way around Seb Arranz to level the score in the 85th minute.
Right at the death, Donadel gave away a free kick 20 metres out from goal, and Patrick O'Rourke played the ball towards the far post before it was headed back across to find Michael Adams unmarked to restore the Knights's advantage three minutes into added time.
O'Connor was able to wind down the remaining time to pick up the three points with a 2-1 victory.
In the earlier game, first half goals to Christopher and Jonathon John was enough to give the under 23s their first win in three games.
