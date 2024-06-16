Late Veivers penalty goal lifts Roosters to top in nail-biting clash

The top-of-the-table clash between Darlington Point Coleambally and Yenda lived up to the hype, with the Roosters able to celebrate their return to the Darlington Point Sportsground with a two-point win.
The Roosters were able to capitalise on a couple of early penalties as Adam McCann was able to barge his way over for the opening points of the game.
While Yenda found their way into attacking territory but couldn't find their way past the Roosters defence as they turned defence into attack as Jonathan Huggett found his way over.
The Blueheelers were able to reduce the margin to six points at the break as after a strong break from Tikiko Noke, Isaiah Little-Buerckner got over to make it 10-4 at the break.
After the break, Yenda forced a couple of repeat sets, and DPC's Ben Jeffery was sin-binned for a lifting tackle; the Blueheelers immediately made an impact, with Noke barging over.
It was two in quick succession for Yenda when Henry Taylor crossed in the corner, but a penalty from the kick-off gave the Roosters a chance to hit back straight away, and they did just that through Tom Fattore.
It was the Roosters' turn for two quick tries, with Guy Thompson crashing over, and then a penalty goal from Josh Veivers made it a 10-point lead for the DPC side with 12 minutes left.
Not to be counted out, Yenda levelled the score with Trey Woodland and Tom Sellars scoring within four minutes to set up a grandstand finish with four minutes left.
A high tackle just twenty metres out from Yenda gave the Roosters a chance to take the lead, and Veivers made no mistake to give DPC the top spot with a 26-24 victory.
Thompson felt the clash shows why these two sides are now the favourites.
"We are the two front runners, they just don't die," he said.
"Round one, they rolled over pretty easily, but I knew that once their big boys got a bit of match fitness, and I said to Sam Panarello (Yenda president) we talk every week, knew they were going to come out.
"They came back into the game, and it became a bit of an arm wrestle, and it came down to how was able to hold onto the ball. It was a pretty sloppy game from both sides with dropped balls and penalties, but I think we were the better side in the end."
While the Roosters lost playmaker Chaise Sergi midway through the first half, that allowed Ben Jeffery to come into the game, and the DPC coach felt his experience made the difference in the end.
"We are kind of lucky. He hasn't played all year but really wanted to this week," he said.
"I am glad he was there though because we would have been shot to pieces and I think he played well given it's his second game, first was against Yenda.
"He is just plays with a level head and adds a bit of composure and we are a 10 times better side with him there."
