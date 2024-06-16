Blacks show their potential in narrow defeat to local rivals

The Griffith Blacks first grade side showed their ability to match it with sides fighting for a top four position after pushing rivals Leeton in a 39-34 defeat at Jubilee Oval.
It was the Leeton side who were able to strike first through Epeli Folau but in a try for try start to the game, the home side were able to answer quickly as off the back of a couple of penalties Naseri Taifai found his way over after 10 minutes.
After the Blacks lost Shane Makea to injury, the Leeton side was able to retake the lead off the back of a mistake from the Blacks as they looked to carry the ball out of defence with Vilitati Vunibaka getting over.
Two tries in quick succession to the Blacks, with Shaquel Crowe and Solomahe Fangatua crossing in the space of three minutes, gave the Griffith side their first lead of the game, but the Phantoms were able to hit back to take a 22-19 lead into the break with a second to Folau and Matt Isackson's first of the day.
The lead changed hands six minutes after halftime when Crowe found his way over for his second of the afternoon but tries to Remesio Maimasirua and Isackson had the Leeton side ahead again.
Taifai scored his second of the match for the Blacks to set up a grand stand finish but even with a man-down, Leeton limited Griffith to just a penalty goal to Jisharn Harrison to hold on for a five-point win.
The second graders also fell to a defeat as Leeton came away with a 28-14 win with tries to Ben Williment and Jack Turner for the hosts.
Griffith will make their longest trip of the season next weekend to take on Tumut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.