Blacks show their potential in narrow defeat to local rivals

By Liam Warren
June 16 2024 - 10:53am
The Griffith Blacks first grade side showed their ability to match it with sides fighting for a top four position after pushing rivals Leeton in a 39-34 defeat at Jubilee Oval.

