Controversial finish with late goal denied as Yoogali FC fall in derby

It was a controversial finish to Yoogali FC's first clash in Leeton in almost a decade as the visitors fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of United at Leeton No. 1 Oval.
It was the home side who would have the better of the chances in the opening stages and if not for a couple of good saves from corners from Adrian Montagner in the Yoogali goal, Leeton would have taken an early lead.
United didn't have to wait long as off the back of an errant pass, Freddi Gardner was able to blast one home just after the quarter of an hour mark.
The goal seemed to wake Yoogali FC from their early slumber, and they were able to create some chances, but again, it seemed United would be the more likely to add to their lead if not for the keeping of Montagner.
Somewhat against the run of play, a lobbed pass from Joseph Romeo allowed Frank Pirrottina in behind the Leeton defence, and he was able to knock the ball around Anthony Mandaglio in the Leeton goal to make it 1-1 just before the break.
Pirrottina went close to handing Yoogali the lead in first half added time but his shot went wide at the far post to see the sides level at the break.
Yoogali were able to create a couple of decent chances in the early stages of the second half but a free kick to Leeton gave Gardner a chance to add a second and from 30 metres out he made no mistake as a howitzer found it's way into the top corner.
It was Yoogali's turn to soak up some pressure and with some scrambling defence were able to keep the margin at 2-1.
With five minutes left in the clash, Yoogali FC thought they had an equaliser after Filip Casella was able to get in behind the Leeton defence, and while Mandaglio saved that shot, Pirrottina turned in the rebound only for it to be ruled out for offside after some consultation between the officials.
It was a decision that Yoogali FC coach Ross Marando wasn't too sure about.
"The way we saw it, Filip made a run from the back and burnt two defenders, and then the ball went in," he said.
"Then five minutes later, the goal is chalked off, so I'm not too sure what happened either."
The mood was soured further when Montagner received his marching orders in what proved to be the final play of the game after bringing down Gardner.
This means that the Yoogali keeper will likely miss the local derby against Hanwood next weekend.
"With a massive game coming up against Hanwood, and he has been in sensational form, to lose him, he will be disappointed," Marando said.
