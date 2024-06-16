Demons prove too clinical for Swans in Cunial's 100th game

The Griffith Swans weren't able to bring in Charlie Cunial's 100th game milestone in the perfect fashion after they fell to a red-hot Collingullie-Wagga side at Exies Oval.
The home side was able to make a strong start, with Thomas Trevaskis and Cunial kicking the first two goals of the game, but the Demons kicked two late in the opening term to take a four-point lead in the first change.
Cunial kicked his second early in the second quarter, but the Demons would kick five goals to two in the quarter to head to halftime with a 24-point advantage.
While the visitors were able to keep that momentum for the rest of the game, Swans coach Greg Dreyer was happy with how his side were able to maintain their composure.
"I think they are the best team that we have faced," he said.
"We expected that style of play from them, and I was pleased that we fought back. They stretched it a bit at the end, but to not capitulate was really pleasing."
The Demons kicked five goals to three in the third term before kicking three straight to start the final term.
The Griffith side was able to pull a couple of goals back late through Thomas Tyson while Cunial kicked his fourth, and James Girdler added a third to keep pace with the Demons, but the Collingullie side was able to come away with a convincing 17.14 (115) to 10.5 (65) win.
Dreyer felt their were some positives that could be taken from the game despite the result.
"They were clinical, really fit and outworked us today, really," he said.
"We are still working on our consistency and played well in patches today."
With the first half of the season now behind them, the Swans are still holding on to fifth place and look set to be fighting it out with Turvey Park for that final spot in finals.
While the Swans fell to the Demons, the Bulldogs fell to a 26-point defeat at the hands of Mangoplah CUE to see the Griffith side stay in the top five on percentage.
Dreyer isn't focused on those around his side at the moment wanting to focus on their own performances.
"We just have to keep turning up," he said.
"Mango next week in Mango, which is our longest trip, but they are beatable. If we put in a good effort, we will be in the contest. We can only play who is up next and prepare for that."
Fresh off his debut with GWS Giants in the VFL, Nathan Richards was among the Swans best while Kahlan Spencer, Thomas Baxter, Tyson, Riley Lucas and Willem Vaessen were also strong.
It was a tough day for the Swans, with the Reserve grade and under 17.5s both falling to heavy defeats.
