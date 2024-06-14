St Patrick's unveils NAIDOC mural

St Patrick's Primary School has completed a school-wide and year-long project, unveiling a brand-new Wiradjuri mural just in time for NAIDOC Week 2024.
For NAIDOC Week 2023, the school embarked on a massive task - creating a huge mural adorned with Indigenous symbols and an acknowledgement of country.
Each class was given a panel to decorate, and of 22 completed panels, a panel from each year level was chosen to become a mural that will adorn the back of the school hall and remind students of Wiradjuri culture and the region's heritage.
Artist Lorelei Wray created the mural alongside a number of Wiradjuri students and their friends, which took them most of a year.
Ms Wray also wrote a new acknowledgement of country for the school, which is written on the banner.
"I painted a snake across it, then cut it smaller and then the kids did their design," she said.
"It took a long time to have this finished, it was a very long process but the final result turned out great ... I really like the way it turned out, it'll be good to see it hanging up."
She added that she was a little relieved to have the project finally done, and was looking forward to the next ones.
The school added a special thank you to volunteer Muriel Muirehead, who put up her time to finish sewing the borders of the panels and stitched them together.
Students presented the seven panels at the June 14 school assembly just ahead of a busy NAIDOC Week 2024, which the school is hosting a number of Indigenous games and art workshops in honour of.
The school will also host several talks on bush tucker and the Torres Strait.
