$300M buybacks support package 'won't touch the sides': Irrigators Council

The NSW Irrigators Council and the Member for Murray have criticised a $300 million water-buybacks compensation package.
Environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek announced the Sustainable Communities Program earlier this month which will see states work directly with towns and cities affected by voluntary water purchases.
The package will be used to create and support local jobs and businesses, as well as kick-start investments or expand industries in Basin communities less water dependent.
Ms Plibersek said the measures will be put in place as 450 gigalitres of water is progressively returned to the environment by 2027.
"Basin communities were let down by the Coalition who blocked water recovery, tied up programs in impossible rules, and ignored expert advice," she said on June 11.
"We've changed all that and are getting on with the job of delivering the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, in a way that supports communities, jobs and our environment.
"We understand there may be social and economic impacts of recovering water," she said.
"That's why we're providing a support package before water recovery impacts are felt.
"It will ensure regional communities are as strong as possible as the Basin Plan is rolled out in full."
In reply, NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller said the package will "barely touch the sides on what irrigation-dependent communities will need."
"According to a recently released ABARES report, more buybacks will increase the average water allocation price by around 10 per cent - $45 per megalitre," she said.
"What it doesn't say is that the $45 is on top of an average $72 megalitre increase ABARES has already attributed to past water recovery in earlier reports.
"In Australia, averages mean nothing.
"An average $45 increase can be expected to surge to hundreds of dollars extra during droughts when prices soar," she said.
"The report shows the Murrumbidgee and mid-Murray valleys will be the hardest hit by buybacks."
She said when agriculture suffers, the whole community suffers.
"The economies of agricultural communities are all linked to production," she said.
"If water buybacks proceed then communities will need much more than a local sugar hit.
"Job losses will extend to rural supply stores, hairdressers, frontline services and hospitality.
"When water prices are already high in a drought, that extra added by buybacks is the straw that breaks the camel's back for many farm enterprises."
Murray MP Helen Dalton said Ms Plibersek's support package in itself indicates impacts to come.
"The Ministers relentless pursuit of water buybacks clearly comes with negative socioeconomic impacts if she's splashing this much cash in compensation to communities," Mrs Dalton said.
"It beggars' belief that Tanya Plibersek has an open check book to achieve her political ambitions.
"To add insult to injury she also green lit a $14 million advertising campaign to convince the public she's doing the right thing for our country," she said.
