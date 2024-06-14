Griffith childcare provider joins call for universal model

The director of a Griffith childcare provider has welcomed a call for a Centre for Policy Development plan to fix the ailing system.
It includes a proposal for three days a week of free or low-cost learning for all children and the childcare subsidy to be abolished and replaced with a "child-centred" model where early years education centres are funded directly.
Centre director at Goodstart Early Learning Tahnee Jamieson says every child has the right to access early childhood education.
"It's really important to make it accessible, but in saying that, if it's going to happen we're going to need more centres," she said.
"More staff are also needed as there is already a huge staffing crisis."
According to Ms Jamieson, the issue is not unique to regional, rural or metropolitan areas and she says it's something which badly needs to be addressed.
"It's an Australia-wide problem," she said.
"A lot of centres are capped purely because of a lack of staff. Most centres don't have the ratio to operate at capacity.
"But if you look at the data, there is absolutely a specific need for early learning.
"There are wait-lists everywhere for the toddler age-group. My facility is 100 per cent and I have 300 families on my wait-list," she said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has welcomed the "important contribution" to the debate, saying Labor went to the election with the ambition of delivering universal childcare.
"Universal child care provision, as it is in a range of other countries, is something that is a valued national asset," he said recently.
Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Norway have all legislated entitlements for early childhood services, and studies have shown where there is free or low-cost universal education available, attendance tends to be high.
Universal or low-cost early learning could boost tax revenue in Australia each year by as much as $3.2 billion and economic growth by $6.9 billion from parents working more hours, modelling suggests.
