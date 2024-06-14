Griffith magistrate Trevor Khan reflects on time serving city

For Griffith magistrate Trevor Khan, it feels like just yesterday he arrived in our city.
Now, after two years presiding over the Griffith Local Court, he is on the cusp of embarking on his next chapter.
Magistrate Khan, who was formerly a legislative council member before becoming Griffith's magistrate, says the city will always hold a dear place in his heart.
"Generally, magistrates and judges must do two years of country service and mine is coming to an end," Magistrate Khan said.
"I have to say I've thoroughly enjoyed practising in Griffith..
"There is a greater feeling of community here than many other places. It's been fantastic."
Magistrate Khan practised law from 1986 until 2007 and has also spent time presiding in Campbelltown.
He said the differences between serving in western Sydney and Griffith couldn't be more different.
"Griffith is a friendly place; even those that have appeared before me have been nothing short of courteous and respectful," he said.
"Before I was in politics, I practised in Tamworth which was fairly similar, perhaps a little lesser intensive on the agricultural front, a more sloping terrain and a larger population of around 50,000," he said.
"But Griffith has vastly different demographics which I love.
"The amount of restaurants here in this regional area feed into an abundance of culture that is unique," he said.
"But between Griffith and Tamworth I would say there are many similarities in terms of crime.
"There's a large component of domestic violence, drug and gun related offences.
"But there certainly isn't that overwhelming depression with matters you see in western Sydney. It's nowhere near to the same extent," he said.
"I think this is because employment is strong here; those who work tend to have a sense of responsibility, of needing to get to work everyday."
Reflecting on domestic violence as a frequent topic in the media of late, magistrate Khan said the issue has always been prevalent.
"What I think has changed are attitudes towards it from a policing perspective," he said.
"I think there is more engagement with domestic violence than there was before.
"I also think there's more education around the issue which is positive.
"But the focus on it comes in waves.
"I can remember an outcry in 2008 following the case of Manpreet Kaur, a woman killed by her husband in Sydney.
"It got a lot of publicity and led to a change in the laws, but eventually something else distracted the issue.
"Nothing ever remains fully focused," Magistrate Khan said.
He said an important aspect of his job is control over how people are treated in court.
"Whether it be the defendant or the victim, the environment needs to humanised," he said.
"Everyone needs to be treated with respect.
"I had 80 domestic violence cases come before court on Thursday (June 13) alone. Each of those is an intense balancing act."
With his home based in Newcastle, Magistrate Khan envisions he will return to the Sydney area, but he says if an opportunity arises to return to Griffith, he will take it.
"I hope the people of Griffith realise what a valuable asset they have here," he said.
"I know it can be difficult to get magistrates to regional areas but I have no problem singing the praises of this place.
"The staff in the registrars office are hard working and have been absolutely excellent.
"On the whole I feel I've been blessed to work in such an incredibly supportive environment."
Magistrate Khan's final day will be August 2.
It's understood Gosford-based magistrate Pauline Wright will be his replacement.
