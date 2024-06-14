Korean restaurant aiming to be open by July

Griffith's only Korean restaurant is looking to be open by the beginning of July, offering up classic korean fare and even unique coffee.
Country Seoul sits on Banna Avenue, where Souvlaki on Banna used to be until its closure. While the fit-out is still being constructed, co-owner Paris Miles said that they were setting a hard date of June 29 to open.
Mrs Miles and her partner, who requested to be unnamed, said they were motivated to start up something new thanks to their shared love of Korean food.
"We moved here six months ago and noticed there was no Korean food. I love Korean food, and my partner opened a few restaurants before so we kept an eye out," Mrs Miles said.
"We'll have Korean fried chicken, all made in house. We'll make our sauces for that too - we're still deciding whether or not it's better to dip or have it lathered on."
The restaurant will also be serving korean staples such as bibimpab, tteokbokki and korean hotdogs which have mozzarella over the top. They'll also have salads available for the health-conscious.
Mrs Miles said they were using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.
They were especially excited to be serving whipped 'cloud coffee' - a sweet, airy coffee available either hot or iced.
"There's so many amazing different types here. We wouldn't want to compete with that Italian espresso coffee but this is totally new," said Mrs Miles.
Her partner said that he was keen to keep the taste of the food as authentic as possible, rather than adapting it.
