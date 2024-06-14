Cold night as leaders sleep out for homelessness

It was a cold night for Griffith's community leaders, as five of them slept on the grandstands of the Regional Sports Centre to raise awareness and funds for homelessness.
Mayor Doug Curran, general manager Brett Stonestreet, Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic, Wil Donaldson and Craig Tilston all signed up for Mission Australia's sleepout - challenging themselves to sleep out for a night in the middle of winter to better understand the struggle of being without housing.
The five set up camp in the grandstands at around 6pm on June 13, bundled in coats and beanies to prepare for the night ahead - which reached temperatures as low as three degrees.
Money raised from the efforts will go to Mission Australia, and councillor Curran said that while Griffith wouldn't necessarily be receiving that money, they were looking to do something more specific for Griffith at a later date.
"This isn't a Griffith problem, this isn't a NSW problem. This is an Australia-wide problem so anything we can raise that aids that in some way is great. If we need to do something for Griffith, let's get in and do that," councillor Curran said.
He mentioned that Kirrilly Salvestro from Linking Communities Network had visited and spoke about the issue in Griffith, and they were planning further efforts to assist LCN specifically in the near future.
Mr Nikolic said that with the ongoing housing crunch, it was more crucial than ever to raise awareness and take action on housing.
"We're in a housing crisis, that means more and more people are getting pushed out the bottom so if anything, it's a more urgent issue than it has ever been before," said Mr Nikolic.
"Shelter is a human right, it's really essential for people's emotional and economic wellbeing."
Councillor Curran added that while the effort went some way to helping them understand the trials of homelessness, there were concessions that meant it wasn't a real simulation of homelessness - including the added safety of locked gates and the security of knowing they had homes to go to in the morning.
Mr Tilson, Councillor Curran and Mr Nikolic all noted that many people facing homelessness weren't sleeping out on the streets but rather couchsurfing or sleeping in cars - a phenomenon known as being 'invisibly homeless.'
While the fundraising goal was $5000, at time of writing, the efforts had raised just over $3000 for Mission Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.