Parliament putting focus on youth mental health in Griffith

The Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health has visited Headspace centres in Wagga and Griffith, following the budget announcement of an additional $27.1 million to the organisation's Early Career Program.
Youth mental health service Headspace Griffith hosted a small meeting with assistant minister Emma McBride along with young people, service providers and council's youth reference group.
Assistant Minister McBride, who also serves as the Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention visited Wagga earlier in the day before coming out to Griffith to meet with Headspace clinicians and young people to better understand the goals of the service.
"We're deeply interested in understanding the needs of young people and the services that are available to them, particularly outside of our major cities," she said.
"We want to make sure that Headspace services meet the needs of young people right across Australia. We have 160 Headspaces in the network ... 87 of those are in regional Australia because we know that for young people in regional Australia, there have been particular challenges."
On the lack of LGBTQ+ spaces in Griffith, Ms McBride said that Headspace would always be a safe space for them but that there was more work to do.
"We want to make sure that every headspace around the country is one that is a safe and welcoming space for queer young people," she added.
"We know that in presentation numbers, there is a higher number of young people who identify as LGBTQ+ ... That's encouraging to know that they've got this space, but we also know that we've got more to do."
Orrin Salton, who is in the process of turning Sultan Hobbies on Banna Avenue into a safe community hub for young people, spoke about the popularity of the store and the community benefits that it brings.
"Getting these people together, getting them to get together and socialise - over time, we've built a community," she said.
