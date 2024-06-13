Award-winning optometrist takes the helm at George and Matilda Eyecare

A new optometrist has arrived in Griffith, taking up the lead role at George and Matilda Eyecare in Banna Avenue.
Originally from Shepperton and having studied and practised eye care in Adelaide, principal optometrist Thomas Ford replaces the recently retired Dr Albert Ravanello who established what was Griffith's first optometrist decades before.
Dr Ford hopes to deliver the same quality care his predecessor was known for, saying he looks forward to working with and meeting patients.
"I'm very much looking forward to becoming part of the community," Dr Ford said.
"I think it's vital the city has full-time optometrists in Griffith as many clinics have locum optometrists who fly-in and fly-out.
"That impedes continuity of care and there is a reduced ability to form relationships with local patients.
"I'm really looking forward to ensuring eye care is a priority in the MIA."
Earlier this year he was awarded the South Australia Rural Health Award while in 2023 he received the Dame Mary Perkins Award for Outstanding Clinical Excellence and Patient Care.
"Each was humbling and a huge honour," he said.
His experience and expertise will mean residents won't need to travel long distances to receive treatment for glaucoma.
"I've completed further study in the field of glaucoma via the Australian College of Optometry," he said.
"That allows those in Griffith with glaucoma to be diagnosed and monitored locally - reducing the need for travel to Wagga, Albury or Sydney."
In a further boost for residents, George and Matilda now has access to optical coherence tomography (OCT) to support advanced ocular diagnosis and management.
"This equipment takes a 3D scan of the back of the eye to assess optic nerve, macula and retinal health," he said.
"It allows optometrists to detect eye conditions much sooner and therefore provide more prompt treatment to preserve vision," he said.
"OCT is critical for conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease which are prevalent within our community.
"We are also fortunate in Griffith to have access to ophthalmologists at the Griffith Base Hospital and St Vincent's Hospital who travel monthly to consult with patients."
After studying in Adelaide, Dr Ford remained a post-graduate in a variety of roles including primary eye care and in ophthalmology clinics.
"These experiences enhanced my clinical knowledge and skills via the co-management of a range of ocular pathology with ophthalmologists whom I worked alongside," he said.
"This included the pre- and post-operative care of refractive, cataract and surgical patients in addition to the independent triage, monitoring and therapeutic management of ocular pathology and ocular emergencies.
"My key goal in Griffith will be to preserve and improve eye-vision using the latest equipment and technology, ensuring people can keep doing what they do and love best."
