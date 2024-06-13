Free mental health training on offer for community groups

Community groups and not-for-profits are being encouraged to upskill themselves on mental health support and care as increasing numbers face burnout.
Amid the ongoing pressures surrounding the cost-of-living, housing crunch and more, community groups and not-for-profits have found themselves under more pressure and demand from those in need and volunteers have been burning out as a result.
To try and combat this, Benefolk Foundation is delivering a free training session on mental health support and trauma for Griffith organisations on June 28 at the Griffith Leagues Club.
CEO of Benefolk Foundation Julia Keady said the training was targeted after the Northern Rivers floods.
"We ran a similar program last year for 130 organisations across the Northern Rivers, after their tragic flood events. Feedback was that the training increased people's confidence to continue their critical work, while creating a safe and sustainable working environment," she said.
"At the start of the day, fewer than 40 per cent felt confident in responding to trauma in others. This had shifted to 94 per cent feeling either somewhat or very confident after the training."
Psychologist Adam Blanch will deliver the training, and said that any organisation that works with traumatised people needs a safety plan in place.
"Vicarious trauma - or what I call 'helper trauma' - doesn't just affect emergency services personnel, but anyone working with traumatised people, such as those who have been supporting flood-affected communities," he said.
Online and self-paced sessions will also be available to ensure those who can't make it in person.
Not-for-profits can also access The Community Well, which has free wellbeing resources tailored to not-for-profit organisations.
Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com.
