Students gain full scope of wool industry in Melbourne visit

As the wool industry confronts an ongoing skills shortage, NSW TAFE wool classing enrolments are on the rise and a group of Hay students are just some leading the way.
Recently Hay Certificate IV in Wool Classing students got a hands-on lesson in the processing of wool - from the farm gate to the fashion rack - during a two-day excursion in the big smoke.
It saw them visit an array of Melbourne-based wool processing plants, showroom floors and export facilities, lead by their teacher Kayla Garner- a former national wool handling champion.
Among the locations were the AWTA Material Testing Laboratory, the Fox and Lillie showroom floor, processing facility and marketing headquarters, one of the nation's largest woollen mills, and a major wool storage warehouse.
28-year-old student Isabel Virgona, who moved to a sheep station south of Hay with her partner 18 months ago, said the excursion gave her a deeper understanding of the industry.
"Wool is an incredible fibre; I've always been interested in wool, particularly the trading, export and processing side," Ms Virgona said.
"The excursion was fantastic in allowing us insight into the life-cycle of the wool we produce in this region.
"I am really enjoying the course; it is a great opportunity to learn more about the shed and contribute to the ongoing sustainability of the industry."
She said having a teacher like Ms Garner was invaluable.
"We are so lucky to have her, (a) teacher who harnesses the experience and knowledge of the industry into a hands on course," she said.
Ms Garner said the excursion was a powerful means of allowing students a glimpse of different facets of the industry.
"It's important students get a real understanding... from the shearing shed to seeing someone walking down the street wearing the garment," Ms Garner said.
"The trip enhanced the students' knowledge and their passion for the industry.
"It's great we have the employer and industry connections to make this happen."
Ms Garner said a new group of students would take part in the same tour in two months time.
