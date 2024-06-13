Investigation into officer charged with negligence

New South Wales Police have begun an investigation into a Murrumbidgee senior constable who was charged with negligence on February 9.
A senior constable with the South West Highway Patrol will face court on June 14 after pleading guilty to neglecting his duty at a traffic incident in August last year.
On August 11 2023, the senior constable pulled over a vehicle for a random breath test near Narrandera, although they failed to conduct a proper test as required.
The officer reported the incident himself at his next shift, and on February 9, was charged with two counts of neglect of duty.
He pleaded guilty when facing court on March 21, and the matter was adjourned to June 14 for sentencing.
NSW Police have now begun a review into all aspects of the case, including the officer's employment status and how the matter was managed.
