5 essential facts about Australian poultry

Poultry is one of the most critical areas of agriculture in Australia. It contributes meat like chicken and duck, as well as the all-important egg to the great Australian diet.
Like any agricultural industry, poultry is always evolving. That's why we've assembled 5 essential statistics to paint the current picture of Australian poultry, and how it is changing.
Whether you are already a poultry producer or considering joining the industry, these facts will make you more informed about this industry.
Aussies love their chicken. Per data collated by Onside, in 2023-24, Australians are expected to consume 50.4kg of chicken each year.
Chicken is in high demand. You might take this information as a sign to begin ramping up production in your own poultry business by increasing your flock size.
While you need to consider the individual financial considerations of your own agribusiness, you definitely don't need to worry about the average Australian's desire for your product.
With chicken such a hot commodity in Australia, you can also consider expanding your product range to reach new audiences and attract more premium prices, like organic chicken.
Exports are an enormous part of Australian agriculture. Based on a 3-year average from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, Australia exports 72% of the total value of agricultural, fisheries and forestry production.
Poultry is somewhat of an exception. Just 6% of pig and poultry production (calculated together in this data) is exported.
An export value of $78.9 million for Australian chicken in 2022-23 is nothing to sneeze at. However, there is certainly a potential emerging opportunity here.
If increasing exports is an opportunity for your agribusiness, there are a few simple steps you can take to maximise your chances of success:
Over the 10 years to 2021-22, retail prices for Australian poultry meat saw an average decline of 1.1% per year in real terms. This suggests a highly competitive market for Australian poultry.
If these declines in retail pricing are affecting your agribusiness, consider cost-saving solutions. There are ways you can save more money in your production processes, and pass these savings onto your customers.
Here are just a few examples:
Caged eggs have long been a point of emphasis for animal welfare activists. They have notched a significant victory with caged egg sales to be phased out by Coles and Woolworths by 2025. Australia at large will phase out caged egg sales by 2036.
This is a vital consideration for poultry farmers around Australia. Poultry farmers currently specialising in producing caged eggs will need to prepare for this critical transition.
Consider the current state of your farm, and what changes will need to be made to comply with free range standards.
With this transition expected to cost farmers $1.5 billion, farmers must carefully consider financing options including loans and grants.
In addition, it's important to account for training your team for the differing requirements of cage-free egg production. You can even outsource this process with training programs visiting your farm, or e-learning solutions.
While there are plenty of changes coming the way of Australian poultry, it remains one of Australia's most critical agricultural industries. Staying on top of changing trends is an important way for your agribusiness to remain competitive in the world of poultry.
Agility is crucial for success in agriculture. Understand the evolving nature of your industry and be prepared for changes as they arrive.
Use tools like an effective tech stack to keep your operations smooth and prepared for whatever is thrown your way.
The major news in Australian poultry is the avian flu. Multiple variants of the virus have been detected around Australia, and a human case was recently recorded.
In the recent outbreak, Australia's first cases of avian influenza to impact a commercial poultry flock were found in an egg farm in Meredith, Victoria. As a result, 500,000 chickens had to be culled.
This reflects the devastating impacts biosecurity breaches can have on Australian farms. Following all the necessary precautions is paramount for poultry producers.
Familiarise yourself with farm biosecurity resources available from the Australian government or peak body groups. Create a farm biosecurity plan to protect your farm from breaches and to know exactly what to do when they occur.
You can also rely on solutions like farm management software. For example, check-in tools help you keep an accurate record of who is visiting your farm and ensure they take necessary precautions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.