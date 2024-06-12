5 essential facts about Australian poultry

Understand the market: Before diving into an expansion of poultry exports, it's critical that you build your understanding of international markets. This can be accomplished by reading trade publications and connecting with other farmers online and learning from their experiences.

Trade agreements: Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are agreements between Australia and other countries which reduce barriers in international trade. Australia currently has 19 FTAs in force. Just because Australia has an FTA with another country doesn't mean it will be the perfect option for your business. However, it is a good idea to understand the general nature of these agreements as you look to expand your business' exports.