Leaders weigh in on Griffith housing shortage, ways forward

Local leaders have spoken on the housing crisis at a forum in Griffith, with a tour of the Griffin Green project incorporated in that on Wednesday.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, and shadow minister for housing and homelessness Michael Sukkar spoke both at the forum and on site of some of the newly completed developments.
Back in 2022 Ms Ley helped kick-start the works to construct 20 townhouses on Griffith's Walla Avenue as part of the $12 million affordable housing project.
With half the funds coming from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund, the aim of the development was to construct affordable homes and blocks of land, mixed with a new community centre, basketball court, playground and green space.
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley called the project a microcosm of what can be carried out to address the housing issue more broadly.
"When you look at Griffin Green you see how this can be a template for other councils," Ms Ley said.
"The forum in Griffith was really interesting and it was great to bring Michael along to see what is happening first hand in the regions.
"It's an issue that is always high on the list of this community's priority list.
"This isn't about just one forum; it's about a regular event, not exclusive to our region."
Minister Sukkar said he is committed to seeing a coalition government work more closely with councils to aid progress on housing.
"We want to support local government to get projects going so developers can deliver," Mr Sukkar said.
"The housing forum was a great way to discuss solutions I think a future coalition government can deliver on.
"Griffith is standing out as proactively taking steps to address the issue... it is only one of very few places holding public discussions on this topic.
"Council and the business chamber coming together is a great combination... I think it shows the only way to solve this issue and build more houses is for every tier of government to work cooperatively," he said.
He noted Griffith being named as three of the most affordable LGAs in the state - according to a recent annual report by PRD - validates a need for more housing.
"Griffith is a region right for investment," he said.
"The economic factors support that and housing will be a big necessity for bringing in workers.
"Every dollar invested in the regions is a dollar well spent."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said Griffith's housing issue has long been on her radar.
"(In 2019) homelessness was at 10 per cent; now its more like 20 per cent," Mrs Dalton said.
"Around the city you will see people living it rough, many of them migrants in overcrowded conditions. It's a big, big problem."
She called the issue the result of "30 years of social neglect."
"I was told the market would sort it out, I was told to calm down, I was an independent with no sway on the purse strings," she said during Wednesday's forum.
"I believe opportunities (to address it) were squandered because this has been a long time issue.
"This forum keeps efforts alive and I congratulate council and the business chamber for creating this task force.
"But it takes a community to get behind this."
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said the forum was important for identifying key issues and crafting an action plan.
"It was a great opportunity for everyone involved to bring their strengths to the table," Mr Nikolic said.
"Common themes emerged, with the primary constraint on Griffith's economic growth being the lack of workers and the shortage of housing for them."
