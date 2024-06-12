5 traditional marketing tactics that still work in 2024

This is branded content.
As the years go by, marketing evolves with regard to the techniques used and the channels by which businesses reach their customers.
However, there are certain principles that have remained unchanged since time immemorial. Similarly, there are specific techniques that have been used for decades that are still effective in 2024.
Though digital marketing techniques like online ad campaigns, micro-influencers and SEO marketing all play an important role in business success, a well-rounded marketer should still be aware of several tried-and-true strategies.
Today, we'll be going through five marketing tactics that have been tried, tested, and are still trusted by digital marketers in 2024 (and perhaps even beyond!).
While online ad campaigns have been in vogue lately, physical marketing collateral will always have a place in a marketer's toolkit.
What's great about them is their versatility: a print ad gives you the flexibility to meet your audience where they are.
Subway stations, tram stops and newspapers are just a few of the places where you can leave a physical advertisement that will undoubtedly attract plenty of attention from idle passersby.
The key to running successful print ad campaigns is working with a printing company that understands your brand and can deliver quality work on time.
Your relationship with this particular partner is crucial, so make sure you find someone who shares your communication style and whose past work appeals to you.
Although digital marketing is all the rage in the digital age, there's simply no replacement for a physical, face-to-face event.
These types of interactive promotional events are great for strengthening ties with those who've already bought from you and spreading awareness of your brand among the general public.
Physical events are also a fantastic way to strengthen brand loyalty among existing customers. One strategy you can go with would be to host invite-only events for high-spend clients - the element of exclusivity is sure to inspire some excitement amongst these potential leads.
You just have to make sure that you provide plenty of incentives for attendance. For instance, these gatherings can involve free food, branded merchandise giveaways and perhaps even meet-and-greets with celebrities associated with your brand.
An event's goal can also be to acquire new customers.
In contrast to events that are for specific customers only, you can also run ones that are open to the general public with the goal of attracting prospective customers who've never bought from you before.
Building a brand that connects with your audience is, has always been and will always be central to your marketing strategy. Your brand's physical and non-physical elements need to appeal to the people you're trying to sell to.
With consumers voting with their dollars more than ever in 2024, one of the most important aspects of your brand is your mission statement or the values you espouse, so you want to make these loud and clear to your audience.
While consistency is essential, it doesn't have to mean standing still. There are countless examples of companies big and small who have had to pivot their brand in response to shifting markets or even political conditions.
That's why your marketing team needs to have its finger on the pulse at all times so that you can make improvements where necessary.
A strong brand adds value to your product or service that's independent of the tangible benefits it offers to consumers.
And in most cases, maintaining a strong, recognisable and above all trusted brand, can actually allow you to charge more for your products and services, creating greater separation between you and your competitors without having to sacrifice on your market share.
Sales is sometimes treated like a dirty word: in some people's minds, it conjured up images of door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesmen from the sixties.
However, developing and maintaining strong sales strategies are an important part of doing business, no matter what era we're in. And while sales isn't synonymous with marketing, it sure is a key component of it.
Selling well is most notably important for B2B companies, but sales skills are crucial no matter what business you're in.
Besides selling to individual customers, you also need to 'sell' your business to investors, potential partners, media outlets and more.
While the idea of businesses working with creators on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram is relatively new, the concept of an 'influencer' has been around since the dawn of time. For as long as people have been around, we've always picked out those we look up to or want to emulate.
As a business, working with traditional celebrities like movie stars, musical artists and athletes gives you access to the people who follow their careers. These sorts of influencers are part of what marketers call an 'aspirational reference group,' who are people others look up to and emulate when it comes to purchasing decisions.
While marketing has changed over the decades, several principles and strategies have transcended time and are just as useful in 2024 as they were in 1974. These include cultivating a strong brand, working with famous personalities and hosting physical events for customers.
To succeed in 2024, you need to have both digital and traditional marketing strategies in your toolkit. In this article, we've outlined five timeless tips that can help your business expand its reach and boost sales.
Start implementing these today to see results.
