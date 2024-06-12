Yoogali SC set to host Cup winners as they look to continue to make improvements

Yoogali SC will continue their two-game home stint either side of the long weekend when they play host to NPL league champions O'Connor Knights.
While it has been a tough first season in Capital Football's top division, the past two games have seen positive signs start to shine through for the Griffith-based side as they hunt their first points of the 2024 season.
They will be looking to use a busy period for the Knights against them as the trip to Griffith will be their third game in the space of seven days. Fresh off their Federation Cup win over the Monaro Panthers, they will take on Gungahlin United in a catch-up game on Wednesday night before making the trip to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
There is no underestimating the task ahead of the Yoogali SC side. They will be trying to crack one of the best defences in the competition, having scored the fewest goals in the league, a total they doubled last time out against Canberra Olympic.
They will be hoping that the new signings of Jonathon and Christopher John will provide the goal scoring that the side is searching for, while the potential heavy legs from the Knights will be a target for the speed of the likes Mason Donadel out wide.
The first grade clash will kick off at 1.15pm on Sunday.
