The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC set to host Cup winners as they look to continue to make improvements

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
June 12 2024 - 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will continue their two-game home stint either side of the long weekend when they play host to NPL league champions O'Connor Knights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.