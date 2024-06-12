Griffith Blacks hoping to continue improvement when they host rivals

The Griffith Blacks will be hoping to long weekend break will be the tonic for their struggles in 2024 when they take on the Phantoms on Saturday.
It has been a difficult season for the Blacks and at the halfway point of the season, they are just four points ahead of the bottom of the table Albury Steamers.
There were positive signs show from the Blacks with a strong defensive effort last time out against Ag College despite the scoreline and will be looking to continue to make progress against a Leeton side pushing to keep up with the race for the top four.
The Phantoms are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tumut and with the win over the Blacks earlier in the season, they will be looking to replicate that performance, which resulted in a 30-13 victory.
With a clash over ground availability at Exies Oval, the action between the rivals will get underway at Jubilee Oval at 1.50pm while the first grade clash will follow at 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.