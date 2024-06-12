Yoogali FC make first trip to Leeton in half a decade for United clash

Yoogali FC will start a two-week period against local rivals when they head down Irrigation Way to take on Leeton United on Saturday night.
It will be the first time in a number of years that Yoogali FC will face off against Leeton, and coach Ross Marando is looking forward to the challenge.
"We haven't played Leeton in at least five years, if not longer, and it was always a good game up against them. It will be exciting to come up against them again, especially over there," he said.
"In the past, they have been strong and physical, and with the home support in behind them, we are expecting a really hyped-up game."
It has been a tough run for the Yoogali side with two straight defeats, but Marando feels his side is in a good position to re-find its form this weekend.
"We got our fourth trip out of the way and went down in both grades, but we have two weeks to get ready," he said.
"We trained through the long weekend, and we will have another good run on Thursday, so the boys will be ready to go."
It has been a challenging start in terms of fixtures for the Yoogali side who have been on the road a lot in their inaugural Pascoe Cup campaign and Marando said his side is adjusting having not had to deal with travel in recent seasons while in the Griffith Football competition.
"I think we are seeing with the home and away fixture, it's the first time we have really had to travel for away games in quite some time, and travelling is a really big component of this competition," he said.
"We have been away four times, and we have two more, and then 10 home games are coming up. We always say that we don't drop points at home, and we want to be able to take advantage of that home stint."
In the side's favour for their trip to the third placed United side is the return of Frank Pirrottina from suspension, while captain Michael Perre is still a week away from his return from his red card against Henwood Park.
It will be a tough test against a Leeton side who haven't tasted defeat since the opening round of the season and are on a three-game winning streak.
The clash will kick off at 6:15pm at Leeton No 1 Oval.
