Title contenders facing of at Darlington Point as Roosters host Blueheelers

The competition front runners of the Group 20 First Grade competition when the Yenda Blueheelers make the trip out to Darlington Point to take on the Roosters.
The two sides have been the form sides during the first half of the 2024 season and will be looking to make a strong start to the final two months of the regular season.
The Blueheelers are coming into the game off the back of just their second loss of the season to Waratahs, and while they had a couple of injuries and lost Dawson Mele to a broken leg in the early stages of the second half, coach James Dole isn't using that as an excuse.
"I said that if there was a team that was going to knock you off while you are running pretty hot, it's someone like the Tahs," he said.
"Tahs just came out and out muscled us and it tought us that we have to come out hotter against hotter sides instead of getting into the arm wrestle and trying to come out on top in the end."
Starting on the right foot will be crucial this weekend against a Roosters side who stack up well in the forwards, and Dole knows his forwards will have to be at their best.
"It will be an unreal battle in the middle this week," he said.
"Guy Thompson is leading try scorer for the competition as a front rower, he is a quality player and quality bloke. We are going to have to make sure we are able to put a number on him if we are to have a chance going forward."
While they have lost Mele, the Yenda forward pack will gain a wealth of experience, with Nigel Plum set to make his first grade debut this weekend.
The 41-year-old forward played 150 NRL games across stints with the Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers, the veteran returned to reserve grade this season and wanted to push into first grade.
"He had played two reserve grade games for us earlier in the season just wanting to put his body back into some footy, but we didn't realise that he'd want to have a real crack at it," Dole said.
"He got a shoulder injury in the reserve grade clash with the Black and Whites but he came back firing and asked if there was a chance to play first. He has trained really well, and with Dawson breaking his leg two weeks ago, that spot opened up for him in the back row.
"It will be very exciting to see him play, especially for our young boys to play with someone of his calibre."
