Can I apply for a home loan while self-employed?

Applying for home loans can be tricky, especially when you are self-employed. It can feel like there are endless hoops to jump through or that no one will grant you a loan.
You can find yourself stressed and overwhelmed, unsure where to turn.
Well, that is where we come in!
Our guide today walks you through the process of getting a loan when self-employed, letting you know if you can and what you need to qualify for one.
You can apply for a home loan while self-employed!
There can often be more evidence required from you to prove that you are able to pay back the loan, but most lenders are happy to grant loans to self-employed people.
Generally, the following people are considered self-employed borrowers:
Anyone who operates a business from their home, such as business owners, sole traders, or some tradespeople, would fall into these categories and be considered self-employed.
To apply for a home loan as self-employed, you often need additional financial documentation.
This is to prove to lenders that you can make monthly repayments and aren't a financial risk. After all, lenders don't want to part with money they won't get back.
The application process is similar to applying for a standard loan; you will complete the form online or in person, attaching the relevant information the lender asks for.
The information varies, but typically, you will need to provide the following, depending on your status:
It is also worth having tax-deductible expenses to hand in, as well as any other information that could be relevant to your application.
Once you have applied for your loan, the lender will process your application, taking into consideration:
You might be given a straight yes or no answer, or your lender might ask for further information.
In some cases, you might not be awarded the full loan amount or be asked to provide a higher deposit amount, reducing the amount you borrow and the risk for the lender.
The outcome varies depending on your personal case. You can speak to your lender before applying to see if you are eligible for a home loan or if other options are available.
Some lenders also offer a fast-track application process where, depending on how much of a deposit you have, you only need to submit your last two years of personal ATO notices of assessments, speeding up the application process.
Check with your lender to see if this is offered and what you need to qualify for the fast track.
Some lenders will try to charge you a higher interest rate if you are self-employed. This can happen if you have been self-employed for less than two years or if the lenders consider you a higher risk.
There are plenty of lenders that will not charge you additional interest simply for being self-employed, though. We recommend spending time finding the right lender for you to ensure that you are paying the right amount of interest.
Some lenders may likely try to charge additional fees because you are self-employed. You do not need to accept this either and should look for home loans advertised with the same interest rate regardless of whether you are self-employed.
Interest rates can fluctuate daily, it is best to speak to your lender if you have any questions about these rates.
Applying for a home loan while self-employed can seem daunting, but it doesn't need to be.
By ensuring you have all of your documentation ready and speaking to your lender, you can speed up the process and be one step closer to owning your home.
