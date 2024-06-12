Charlie Cunial set to become 74th centurion for Griffith Swans

It will be a special occasion for Charlie Cunial when he steps out onto the ground at Exies Oval as he joins an esteemed club at the Griffith Swans.
This weekend will be Cunial's 100th as a member of the Swans first grade side when they take on second placed Collingullie.
The Swans utility will become just the 74th player to reach the mark at the Swans and recognise the occasion that is in front of him.
"It means a great deal to me, there aren't a lot of people who have done it so for me to be up there is really special to me," he said.
Cunial made his debut for the Swans first grade side in the 2014 season in a 43-point defeat to the Wagga Tigers and has been a pivotal member of grand final sides in 2018, 2019 and 2023 and would like nothing more than to get over that hurdle.
"Haven't been able to get over the hump in the three that I have played in but hopefully there will be more opportunities in the future," he said.
"I've had the chance to play with some really good players and had some really good teammates around me."
The Swans face an almost must win game this weekend against the Demons and Cunial believes his side has what it takes to make a run into finals.
"When we are playing well we are playing really well just a couple of close losses by 10-15 points and if those result go our way it looks like a better season," he said.
"Hopefully we can find a bit of consistency in the second half of the year and turn it around."
Cunial won't be the only milestone man with Heath Northey set to play his 50th first grade game for the club.
