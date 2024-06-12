Farrer MP Sussan Ley, shadow minister for NDIS Michael Sukkar tour GPSO

Uncertainty and challenges surrounding the NDIS scheme have been discussed between politicians and a key Griffith serviced provider.
Shadow Minister for the NDIS Michael Sukkar and Farrer MP Sussan Ley were treated to a tour of GPSO in Yoogali on June 12 where they saw first hand state-of-the-art facilities and services provided to participants.
The tour took in living spaces, outdoor gardens, accommodation outlets, gym and pool facilities and other features.
Both Ms Ley and Mr Sukkar were presented with tokens of gratitude by participants for the visit in the form of jars of chilli and hampers.
Mr Sukkar said he had never visited a service provider so unique.
"It was such a great privilege to be able to tour GPSO," Mr Sukkar said.
"It's like nothing else I've visited in terms of the scope of what it provides, offering everything from exercise to lifestyle to creative outlets and more.
"Interacting with participants was really special and put a smile on my face," he said.
Mr Sukkar praised staff for their hard work running the facility while lamenting the 'huge financial challenges to be overcome' regarding the NDIS going forward.
"This facility has been running off accumulated savings and it's financial stability going forward will depend on the NDIS to remunerate services," Mr Sukkar said.
"A big issue is removing incentives for individuals to get an ABN and mooch clients outside of the regulatory framework; that's an issue that affects legitimate providers like GPSO.
"The foundation is strong but it's going to depend on a Coalition government to put measures in place to alter the NDIS for its financial viability going forward."
GPSO general manager Roy Catanzariti said it was an honour to have Mr Sukkar tour the facility.
"It was wonderful that he and our federal member Sussan Ley took the time to absorb what is happening here and meet our participants," he said.
"He was very impressed with the infrastructure we have, what we are achieving, and I think he understands how unique what we do is.
"Obviously there is some uncertainty around the NDIS at the moment and the future so it was great to get some feedback from Michael about what is happening in that space," Mr Catanzariti said.
"I think he has some really good ideas about a way forward, many things in the pipeline, some of which I think are very good.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what will happen in this space; hopefully we can see things change for the better quickly."
