GRAPA and TedX conference awarded grant funding

Griffith City Council has voted to grant two Community Grants, awarding GRAPA and the upcoming TedX conference $2500 each for upcoming events.
The Griffith and Regional Association of the Performing Arts will be awarded the money for an upcoming production of 'God of Carnage', while organisers of the TED conference will be putting the cash towards their day of talks.
The Community Grant Program is an initiative to help support local organisations that benefit the wider community's unmet needs, as well as support individuals attending significant events at a state or national level.
Twelve organisations put forth applications, and Councillor Dino Zappacosta said it was a shame that so many were being left out.
"it's a bit unusual that we have twelve community organisations who have put in a bid for some funding to help their cause and out of the twelve, only two were successful," he said.
"There must be something wrong with our policy ... I recommend council look at the policy and fine-tune it."
Councillor Christine Stead argued that the groups who did not receive a grant simply did not meet the criteria required - including restrictions on what the money will be used for, and groups not having received funding in the last year.
The Community Grant policy will be re-examined after the upcoming local council election in September.
The Community Grant budget now holds a remaining $3063 which will be rolled over into the next round of grant funding.
