Dogs protect home from unknown trespasser

One family's dogs have protected their home from an unknown trespasser, preventing a possible burglary and taking home the alleged invader's shirt as a prize.
Between 12.30pm and 7pm on June 2, an unknown man allegedly went to a home on Bringagee Street and alerted several dogs in the backyard. The dogs became aggressive and pursued the alleged trespasser, ripping his shirt off as he fled.
Police are investigating the matter.
Between 6pm on June 8 and 11am on June 9, a home on Ledgerwood Street was also robbed after an unknown person allegedly gained entry and stole electronics, kitchen homewares and a power tool.
Police are investigating the theft, and anyone with information is encouraged to get in contact.
Meanwhile, car owners are reminded once again to lock up their vehicles and not leave valuables inside after an attempted late-night car theft on June 3.
At around 11pm on June 3, an unknown person in all-black clothing allegedly attempted to open the driver's door of a Toyota Hilux before the car alarm went off.
After the alarm alerted the owner and their son, the two pursued the person but lost track of them in McIver Park.
Anyone with information on an incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
