Heart beat of City: Lorraine Sutton

"I remember I was around five years old in my Father's toolmaker factory in Sydney singing Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend. As a kid I was just always singing and dancing so my primary school music teacher suggested to my parents that I should have formal lessons.
"At the age of 12, I commenced classical training and won eisteddfods throughout Sydney. I even appeared on the Don Lane Show in a talent quest.
"I married in 1968. We moved to Wagga and I transitioned from classical music into dinner music accompanied by piano, double bass and xylophone - I truly loved this style.
"In 1972 we moved to Griffith, again transitioning into country/rock and played in my own bands. Bands I have loved playing with were Lorraine Winters Velvet Glove Trio, Cash Band Starlites, Sounds Employed, Lorraine and Kevin in Albury and Music By Us with Linda Pasquetti in Griffith.
"A stand out memory for me was our band playing at Wimbledon tennis champion Yvonne Goolagong Cawley' s wedding reception at Barellan back in the 70s. Another is when I played the part of Mary in the production of Nicodemus where I sang classically and vocally trained the cast and female singers. It was a major production at the time.
"I began teaching singing in 1980s and co-created the Sutton Singing Studio that would become the largest solo lesson studio in Griffith with over 60 students. I had my own teaching style and I developed a microphone breathing technique that could take a singer to recording standard level.
"After teaching my children to sing - Marissa, Rayma and Chris - we had several of our own shows annually at the Tamworth Country Music Festival along with singers from Sutton Singing Studio.
"Over the years I have taught and supported singers into the music industry, Australian Institute of Music and NIDA. Some of my students have evolved as professional and semi-professionals to this day. This makes me proud.
"While living in Albury I sang at clubs and events as well in a jazz band (I loved scatting) and established my own singing studio in Albury. There I developed emotional healing workshops through song and sound, and entertainer training workshops.
"After moving back to Griffith in the early 2000s I reconvened the Lorraine Sutton Studio and with the experience I had gained while in Albury I worked on promotion of young singers while I continued to perform at clubs wedding and other events. I have loved passing on the gift of singing and entertaining to all my students and undertaken many events where I sang in and produced themed floor shows at balls and major events including the Vintage Festival, La Festa and many fundraising and charity functions in conjunction with local dance studios."
My Late ex-husband Ray Sutton was instrumental in what we achieved in the early years. Tina Turner is a great inspiration as her story epitomises the ability to succeed and stand in her own power as a great performer, even after great personal adversity. I am inspired by hearing the talent and rawness in singers voices and together we bring out what I call the "gold" being timber, tone and resonance and singing from the soul.
"My music loves are wide ranging but I always go back to music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I admire Cleo Lane - she is one amazing artist - and also Tina Turner and Tracy Chapman."
"There is no favourite I have found the whole music industry to be a blessing."
"I am so grateful to the music industry and the Griffith community who have been such a great support over the years. I have rejoined the Griffith Musician's Club and I am enjoying the comradery within the club. It is great to be a part of a group who are so forward thinking in the promotion of our youth ,and providing the means for up and coming talent as I believe that they are so important to the future of music."
