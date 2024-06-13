Heart beat of City: Lorraine Sutton

"After moving back to Griffith in the early 2000s I reconvened the Lorraine Sutton Studio and with the experience I had gained while in Albury I worked on promotion of young singers while I continued to perform at clubs wedding and other events. I have loved passing on the gift of singing and entertaining to all my students and undertaken many events where I sang in and produced themed floor shows at balls and major events including the Vintage Festival, La Festa and many fundraising and charity functions in conjunction with local dance studios."