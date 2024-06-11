Police lookout for woman and daughter last seen in southern Riverina

Police are on the lookout for a woman and her daughter last seen in the Southern Riverina.
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko, were last seen in Lavington on Thursday, June 6.
The pair are also known in the Myrtleford area and both police and family hold concerns for both of them.
Emily is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, of a thin build, with long blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper, black jeans and black boots.
Olena was last seen wearing light coloured pants and a jumper.
Emily may be travelling in a blue Mazda with NSW registration CGM85P.
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to call the Murray River Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
