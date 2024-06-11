The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police lookout for woman and daughter last seen in southern Riverina

By Newsroom
June 12 2024 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko were last seen on Thursday, June 6. Pictures supplied
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko were last seen on Thursday, June 6. Pictures supplied

Police are on the lookout for a woman and her daughter last seen in the Southern Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.