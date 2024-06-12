Business chamber welcomes new prospectus aimed to grow city

A new prospectus has been launched to drive jobs and economic growth in the region.
The Griffith Business Chamber has welcomed the Griffith City Council developed document, unveiled earlier this month.
The prospectus is a guide to attract new businesses and foster development in the city, detailing major strengths and industries as well as expanding economies and investment opportunities.
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said the prospectus emphases that the city is open for business.
"The chamber is pleased to see this comprehensive run-down of Griffith's economy, highlighting opportunities for those looking to kick-start ventures and relocate to our area," he said.
"It includes industry and innovation for poultry, agriculture, wine production, and points to the future for renewable energy and bio-fill.
"In addition to our entrepreneurial diversity, the document encapsulates a strong manufacturing base with close proximity to rail and highlighting benefits to employees relocating to the area.
"It also emphasises our unique cosmopolitan lifestyle and scope for further investment in the current shopping scene."
Mr Nikolic urges those looking to come and work in the area to contact the chamber and council for insight on further opportunities.
"Not everything can be detailed in a public prospectus so we encourage people to get in touch about other areas of development as there is truly an abundance of opportunity here," he said.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran is urging local businesses to share the prospectus far and wide.
"It is a vital tool that showcases the incredible potential and opportunities that Griffith has to offer," Cr Curran said.
"It highlights our region's strengths and the supportive environment we provide for businesses looking to grow and thrive.
"I encourage every local business to leverage this prospectus, share it with potential investors, and use it as a resource in grant and lending applications," Cr Curran said.
"We need the support of our local business community to spread the word and help us attract new investments that will benefit everyone in Griffith.
"By working together, we can ensure sustainable economic growth and create new job opportunities for our residents."
The document can be found online at https://bit.ly/3yNtiMv
Meanwhile the chamber and council are holding a housing forum today June 12 from 9am at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
