Safe Haven to kick off NAIDOC Week celebrations

Griffith's Safe Haven is getting ready to celebrate NAIDOC Week at the end of June, with a day of community spirit and gathering.
NAIDOC Week is being held between July 7 and 14 this year, though the mental health facility will be holding their own celebration on June 27 just ahead of the other NAIDOC activities around town.
The gathering will begin with a Welcome to Country by Uncle Stan Penrith at midday, before offering cultural art such as beading and bracelet making, a barbecue lunch and even homemade damper.
The theme of NAIDOC Week for 2024 is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud' and communities across the country will be holding activities and events from arts workshops, to sport and community days.
On July 8, the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service's youth team and the Marrambidya Dance Group will be hosting a march and celebration down the street to Kooyoo Street plaza.
Marchers will gather outside Rossie's Foodworks at 11am before heading down to the plaza for a midday celebration including dance performances, youth awards, a barbecue and plenty of activities.
The Safe Haven is a mental health and suicide prevention service on Kooyoo Street, providing after-hours care and a quiet space for those struggling with mental health who aren't in the sort of crisis that demands an emergency department visit.
The space is open from 2pm to 9pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
All ages are welcome at the Safe Haven's NAIDOC celebration and no registrations are necessary, all are welcome to drop in at leisure.
