Spacious home a unique offering in prime Lake Wyangan location

A large Lake Wyangan property being boasted as a uniquely designed offering in the Griffith market is up for sale for shy of $1 million.
The four-bedroom, three bathroom home at 22 Bella Vista Drive has already attracted significant attention, with numerous inspections having been conducted and more to come.
The interior of the house showcases a timeless design, with multiple living areas providing copious amounts of space while, curiously, bedrooms are designed without conventional doorways.
Additionally, there is plenty of room for entertainment, featuring a games room, a gym and other possibilities for recreation.
Griffith Real Estate agent Nick Chauhan said the layout of the spacious home, located in a top residential developments, makes it a unique addition to the Griffith market.
"This is located in a prized part of Lake Wyangan and is one of the bigger houses on the market, with some views of the lake and surrounding area you wouldn't find anywhere else," he said.
"It's been built to be quite open in a way that is not a standard when it comes to typical houses in Griffith, with the open bedrooms and a five car garage of particular note.
"I think the size and location offer numerous possibilities for various lifestyles, as well as the fact it's located on 50 odd square metres.
"I think having numerous living areas downstairs and as opportunities for alfresco dining and relaxation only add to its appeal.
"These all make me very confident it will sell well and in a timely manner," Mr Chauhan said.
The interior of the house boasts modern amenities and intriguing architectural choices including high ceilings, chandeliers, and windows providing ample natural lighting.
The bedrooms contain built-in robes that provide ample storage space, while an internal laundry adds convenience.
Balconies, courtyards, and outdoor entertaining areas offer views of the lake and other serene surroundings.
The property is on the market for $969,000 and more information can be obtained from Nick Chauhan at Griffith Real Estate on 0403 561 945
